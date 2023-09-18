Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $925,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.23. 4,346,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,311,326. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WFC
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.