Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases 15,920 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,768 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $70,112,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 13,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,757,006. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

