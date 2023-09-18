Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in RTX by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 202,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

RTX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,346. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

