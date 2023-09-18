Pioneer Wealth Management Group Acquires 2,241 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $195.70. 66,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.38. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

