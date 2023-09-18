Pioneer Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.10. 310,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,657. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

