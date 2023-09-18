Pioneer Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 255.9% during the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 83,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 66.7% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 58,741 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 115,035 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 78.8% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 50,208 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFCF stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,582. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.