Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 1.1% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.86. The company had a trading volume of 42,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,175. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

