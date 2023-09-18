Pioneer Wealth Management Group Has $1.80 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 15,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 53,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.44. 629,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,637. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

