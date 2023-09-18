Pioneer Wealth Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 6.8% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 319,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

