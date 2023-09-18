Pioneer Wealth Management Group Invests $249,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.7 %

DD traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 204,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

