Pioneer Wealth Management Group Purchases 1,337 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,796,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 262,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.30. 33,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,241. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

