Piper Sandler Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $133.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.21.

Get Progressive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $138.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. Progressive has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $149.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,155,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.