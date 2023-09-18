Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.84. The company had a trading volume of 40,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.