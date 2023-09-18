Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires 8,996 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 7.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Planned Solutions Inc. owned approximately 3.26% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $12,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,761,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 147,774 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 604,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,658,000 after acquiring an additional 52,761 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,554 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 217,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPIE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.58. 4,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

