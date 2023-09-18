Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 1,027 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,687,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,084,000 after purchasing an additional 319,755 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,211 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.01. 76,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,512. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average of $67.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

