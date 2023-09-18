Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 70 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 90.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,829,000 after acquiring an additional 883,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.63. The stock had a trading volume of 95,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,274. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

