Planned Solutions Inc. Buys 7,519 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up about 5.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $8,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 101,393.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,952,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,941,391 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $359,214,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,084,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 545,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JVAL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $35.72. 373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $37.43.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

