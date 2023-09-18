Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,885. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.74 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.