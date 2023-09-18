Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 520,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,620 shares of company stock worth $7,856,761. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.83.

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $261.02. 7,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,883. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $200.75 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

