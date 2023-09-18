Planned Solutions Inc. Sells 298 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Planned Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.99. The stock had a trading volume of 226,541 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.75.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.