Platform Technology Partners Acquires 84 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,176,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.04.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.32. The company had a trading volume of 362,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.61. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $287.75 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

