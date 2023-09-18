Platform Technology Partners Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Platform Technology Partners cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $448.71. 1,508,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,007,423. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $347.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

