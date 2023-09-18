Platform Technology Partners Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.51. 1,565,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,625,783. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.09. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

