PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

About PolyMet Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

