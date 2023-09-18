ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 541,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 661,781 shares.The stock last traded at $11.32 and had previously closed at $11.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.
ProFrac Stock Down 1.5 %
ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.97 million. Analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ProFrac by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,860,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after purchasing an additional 109,123 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ProFrac by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 233,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,858,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ProFrac during the first quarter worth $9,100,000.
About ProFrac
ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
