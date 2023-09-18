ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Up 4%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.94. 336,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,404,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PUMP. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PUMP

ProPetro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ProPetro news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 4,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $42,990.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $70,962.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,649 shares of company stock worth $1,232,243. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 4.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 176.1% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 31,628 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 583,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,196,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.