ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 4% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $10.94. 336,732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,404,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProPetro from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.40.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 21,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $216,602.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at $487,215.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,649 shares of company stock worth $1,232,243 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after buying an additional 361,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 25.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after buying an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 289,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 42.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,196,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

