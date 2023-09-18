ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 11,147.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,524 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises 1.0% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth $2,105,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $3,174,000. Finally, Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $24.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

