ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.31.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

