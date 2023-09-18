Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.
PROSY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Prosus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Prosus
Prosus Stock Performance
Shares of Prosus are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 26th. The 2.17960000 split was announced on Tuesday, September 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 26th.
Prosus Company Profile
Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prosus
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.