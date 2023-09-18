Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

PROSY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Prosus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded Prosus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Prosus alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Prosus

Prosus Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $13.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Prosus has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Shares of Prosus are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 26th. The 2.17960000 split was announced on Tuesday, September 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 26th.

Prosus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.