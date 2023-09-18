Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Prysmian Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $20.84 on Monday. Prysmian has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Prysmian to €45.00 ($48.39) in a research report on Monday, July 31st.
Prysmian Company Profile
Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The company offers rigid and flexible cables for the distribution of power to residential, commercial, and industrial buildings; and power distribution solutions, such as medium-voltage cable systems for overhead and underground installation for connecting industrial and/or residential buildings to the primary distribution grid, as well as low-voltage cable systems for power distribution.
