PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PT Astra International Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Astra International Tbk stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction, energy, agri, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia. It offers cars, trucks, and motorcycles of various brands; manufactures and sells automotive components to the original equipment for manufacturers and replacement markets, as well as provides consultation services to its customers; financing for cars, motorcycles, and heavy equipment; life, vehicle, and health insurance, as well as other insurance for commercial business; and various banking products and services.

