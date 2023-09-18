PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.43 and a 1 year high of $59.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.37.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 526.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 78.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

