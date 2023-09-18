PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.26, but opened at $25.16. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 277,586 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,211,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,027,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,093,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,624,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,213,000 after purchasing an additional 440,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,625,000 after purchasing an additional 496,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,210,000 after purchasing an additional 433,376 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

