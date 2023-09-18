PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday.

PCT stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.30.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after acquiring an additional 814,248 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,966 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 202,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

