PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 182,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,995,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCT shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $992.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.30.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 814,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

