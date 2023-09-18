Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,252 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in ONEOK by 23.1% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,356.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $291,991.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierce Norton bought 24,607 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Trading Up 0.8 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.08. 1,155,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.