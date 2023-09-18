Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,876 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJQ traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $22.78. 11,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,238. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

