Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Buys 201 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.93. The stock had a trading volume of 275,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,575. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

