Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,624. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

