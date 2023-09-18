Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.8% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,979,416,000 after buying an additional 14,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,393,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,813,871,000 after acquiring an additional 381,506 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $411.37. The company had a trading volume of 385,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,195. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $328.62 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $417.81 and its 200 day moving average is $398.87.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

