Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC cut its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up about 1.4% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,604 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,990,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,412 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. 173,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

