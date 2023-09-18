Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Has $290,000 Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $53.45. 5,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,518. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $37.81 and a one year high of $55.66.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0405 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

