Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 115,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSJP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.47. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

