Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,384,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,152,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,009,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 112,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,442,000 after buying an additional 670,673 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 259.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,842,000.

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 68,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

