Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Purchases 2,363 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,237,000 after buying an additional 1,031,577 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,394,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after buying an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,295,000 after buying an additional 400,996 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.46. The stock had a trading volume of 77,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,448. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $46.85. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.