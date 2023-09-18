Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,420,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,302,000 after acquiring an additional 817,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,944,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 451,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,952,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.98. The stock had a trading volume of 37,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

