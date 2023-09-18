Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 345 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,587,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 128,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.75. 462,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

