Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 444 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $24.33. The stock had a trading volume of 718,258 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

