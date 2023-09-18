Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $425.14. The company had a trading volume of 190,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,823. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $441.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.12 and its 200-day moving average is $391.25.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at $52,701,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,002 shares of company stock worth $18,570,541. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

